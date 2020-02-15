Steven Gerrard’s message for Celtic about Rangers title challenge

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind Celtic.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that he has not given up on winning the Scottish Premiership title this season.

The Gers are 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the table at the moment.

Rangers do have a game in a hand, and the Ibrox club also have Old Firm derbies against the Hoops.

Gerrard has made it clear that Ranges are still aiming to win the league title this season, and he has also given his take on Celtic’s form after the winter break.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes that Celtic are the favourites to win the league title this season.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “If I concede something while this badge is on my chest, I will take it off and I’ll walk out and get in my car. It is as simple as that.”

The Liverpool legend added: “Under my watch nobody at Rangers will be conceding anything. We’ll continue to fight this season.”

Gerrard told The Scotsman about Celtic: “I think that is normal [the tactical change Celtic have made] and I think that has come off the back of us beating them.”

Derek - I think Celtic have found that hunger again after the break and they have a bit of momentum going which makes them title favourites but there’s still a lot of football to be played. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 14, 2020

No room for error

Rangers have not been great since the winter break, and the Gers have to put together a run of positive results now.

Celtic are looking unstoppable at the moment, and if Rangers want to prevent them from winning the league title for the ninth season in a row, then they simply have to win all of their games from now on.