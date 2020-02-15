Star suggests Lennon playing him out of position made him quit Celtic

Lewis Morgan quit Celtic in the January transfer window to move Stateside.

Lewis Morgan has revealed that being played out of position influenced his decision to leave Celtic last month.

The Scottish winger called time on a disappointing two-year stint on the Hoops' books by signing for David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Subscribe

The 23-year-old managed only 14 Premiership appearances across 18 months at Celtic, totaling only 433 minutes in the league - the equivalent of under five full matches.

Morgan got a bit more game time this season but Bhoys boss Neil Lennon often elected to start him up front when Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths were absent.

And the former St Mirren star says that played a role in his decision to leave in January.

He told The Scottish Sun: "I had already spoken to Celtic because I hadn’t been playing as regularly as I had wanted to and a lot of the time when I was in the team it wasn’t in my preferred position.

"I felt at that point, it was best for everybody to move on and I could go and get regular football again."

You can understand Morgan's frustration. He arrived as a winger and on the rare chance he did get chances to impress, it was in a new role.

He also flattered to deceive during a loan stint with Sunderland last season, under former manager Jack Ross.

With Mo Elyounoussi now back, and Griffiths and Edouard bang in form up top, there was no place for Morgan anywhere on the pitch and leaving was definitely the smart decision.