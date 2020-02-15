Spurs manager speaks openly about 'big contenders' for a Champions League spot

Jose Mourinho insists Wolves, Sheffield United, Manchester United and Arsenal are all in with a chance at finishing in the Champions League spots.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes it's not just the north London side and Chelsea who are competing for a spot in the Champions League.

But recons that Wolves, Sheffield United, Manchester United and Arsenal still are part of the fight to gain entry into the biggest club competition in Europe.

When speaking on BBC One's Football Focus, the Spurs manager stated: "I think people forget there are big contenders - Wolves, Sheffield United, Manchester United, even Arsenal, so it's not just about what's the distance between us [Tottenham Hotspur] and Chelsea."

With Manchester City currently banned from the UEFA Champions League for two-years - barring any successful appeals.

It seems the chance of another side getting to play in the competition next season could be the silver lining to this decision, and certainly, a club like Sheffield United will be over the moon that their job may have been made a little easier.

The Blades are currently sat in that fifth-place spot, which would usually gain you UEFA Europa League football.

But if this ban would exclude City from the Champions League for the next two seasons, fifth-place should, in theory, mean you would be playing Champions League football instead of playing in the Europa League, but this is still a grey area at this present time.

It's a very intresting situation that could be unfolding, but it's good to see that Mourinho isn't getting too confident and overlooking sides like Sheffield United and Wolves.