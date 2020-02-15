Quick links

Some Liverpool fans react to Bukayo Saka speculation

Subhankar Mondal
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January...
Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring a goal for Arsenal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Saka from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Manchester United are also reported to be monitoring the 18-year-old, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back and is in his final 18 months of his contract at the Gunners.

 

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Saka.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal stay

While a move to Liverpool or United would be tempting for Saka, it is hard to see Arsenal let him leave at the end of the season.

With the Gunners having started talks over a new contract and are confident that the teenager will agree a new deal, according to The Daily Mail, one suspects that the talented and versatile player will stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer of 2020.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 24, 2020 in St Albans, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

