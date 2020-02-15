Some Liverpool fans react to Bukayo Saka speculation

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Saka from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Manchester United are also reported to be monitoring the 18-year-old, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back and is in his final 18 months of his contract at the Gunners.

Below are some of the best comments:

I see we're being linked with Bukayo Saka as he's entering the last 18 months on his contract and is only on £3k a week. He would actually be a great signing, shown he can play LB and LW. But wouldn't also be surprised if he signed a new contract with Arsenal — Josh (@MakeUsDreamLFC5) February 13, 2020

Werneryes please,Saka sounds interesting for youth team,Sancho's over inflated price man-ure are desperate enough to pay it,not for @LFC I reckon https://t.co/7dOsU7C9yL — KarlYatesUnbearablyLFC6times(@YatesLfc) February 13, 2020

I’d rather Martinelli — Chris Johnson (@belfman30) February 14, 2020

Why when we have Curtis Jones and Elliott coming through — greg blake (@blakey_83) February 14, 2020

Behave we have better youth players who have proved it against Everton and Shrewsbury... — Kevani (@KevaniLFC) February 14, 2020

Arsenal stay

While a move to Liverpool or United would be tempting for Saka, it is hard to see Arsenal let him leave at the end of the season.

With the Gunners having started talks over a new contract and are confident that the teenager will agree a new deal, according to The Daily Mail, one suspects that the talented and versatile player will stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer of 2020.