'So happy' - Some West Brom fans were raving over 'absolute class' performance

Callum Robinson joined West Brom on loan from Sheffield United late in the January window.

West Brom drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest after a late 91st-minute goal from Matty Cash, however, Callum Robinson opened his Albion account.

The centre-forward joined the Baggies on 29th January and just scored his first goal for his new side against Forest, which has made many of the West Brom supporters happy after a somewhat disappointing ending.

Matheus Pereira got the assist on Robinson's goal to give Slaven Bilic's side a 1-0 lead, but on the stroke of half-time, a Kyle Bartley own goal levelled the score.

Strangely, it was another own goal that would follow, this time in favour of the Baggies making it 2-1 right up until the 91st minute.

Just when Bilic would have been getting ready to celebrate the three points, Matty Cash scored an extremely late goal to once again level the match - which then finished 2-2.

Robinson was the highest-rated Baggies player according to Whoscored, finishing the clash with a rating of 7.8/10, not a bad day in the office for the Irishman.

Despite the negative end to the match, these fans were still over the moon with the performance from the 25-year-old, especially as he also got his first goal for West Brom.

