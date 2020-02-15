Rio Ave teammate claims reported Aston Villa target Mehdi Taremi could play for Sporting

Aston Villa were linked with Rio Ave’s Mehdi Taremi in January.

Rio Ave forward Bruno Moreira believes teammate and reported Aston Villa target Mehdi Taremi is good enough to play for Sporting CP, Ojogo report.

Villa were heavily linked with the Iran international striker in January.

Sky Sports claimed the Villans were looking to add one more forward after signing Mbwana Samatta. And Taremi was among those targeted by Dean Smith.

Sporting were also linked, prompting Moreira to talk up his ability.

“Taremi has the quality to play for Sporting. He is a different player with extreme quality who can reach a whole new level,” Moreira explained.

Aston Villa were on the lookout for extra firepower in January.

Dean Smith’s side lost summer signing Wesley to a long-term injury. While Samatta arrived from Genk, it seems the Midland club wanted at least one more.

Taremi has been in fine form for Rio Ave this season. He has posted ten goals in 23 appearances, with some of those coming from a wide role.

The 27-year-old is a 45-capped international for Iran. He has scored 21 goals for his country, firing them to the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

A move to Villa ultmately failed to materialise in January. However, should he continue his fine form, perhaps Dean Smith's side will go in for him again this summer.