'Ridiculous': Never-seen-before Liverpool signing comments on training

Liverpool goalkeper Andy Lonergan has said that the standards in training are just 'ridiculous'.

The Reds have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and victory away to Norwich City today would be yet another sign that they're going to lift the title for the first time ever.

Liverpool have never won the Premier League and haven't reigned supreme in England's top-flight division since 1990.

It's been 29 years of hurt for the Anfield faithful in this regard, and Lonergan has opened up on the training-ground standards which lay the foundations for what we see on the pitch.

The 36-year-old has revealed that even the likes of Mo Salah get a 'rollicking' from his team-mates at Melwood when necessary.

Lonergan hasn't made his competitive Liverpool debut following his surprise move to Merseyside last summer, but the veteran stopper, who has played for Preston and Leeds United, says that compliments from his star-studded team-mates are enough to keep his belief high.

He told The Times: "I don’t want to say just being among this group is enough because if I don’t train well I am disappointed and I want the next day to come around so I can put that right. A ‘well done’ from the lads, a ‘you’re on fire today’ shout… that’s the reward for me. That’s the reward.

"It could be from Mo or Millie. That is another motivation because if you are on their team, say Millie, Hendo or Virgil, you don’t want to let them down. You have to perform because they are not shy of giving you a rollocking. That is just the standard. If Mo gives the ball away, they are going to be onto Mo. That is why they are doing as well as they are. The standards are ridiculous."