Report: Newcastle United fell £15m short of valuation in bid for Braga's Ricardo Horta

Newcastle United were linked with Braga's Ricardo Horta in January.

According to Portuguese site Publico, Newcastle United fell £15 million short of Braga’s valuation in their January bid for Ricardo Horta.

The editorial claims the Magpies launched a £10 million bid for the player.

Braga, however, are unwilling to sell him for any less than his £25 million asking price as they expect more offers to arrive in the summer.

Horta has been Braga’s standout performer this season in a memorable campaign.

The 25-year-old attacker netted a last-minute strike as Braga lifted the Portuguese cup with a 1-0 win over favourites Porto.

In the league, Horta has posted five goals and three assists in 18 starts as Braga sit third in the table.

Ojogo claimed Newcastle were keen on signing him in January.

But fresh reports from Publico now state the Magpies failed with a £10 million bid.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was looking to strengthen his side’s attacking options in January. The Magpies are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League, netting just 24 goals in 25 games. Only Crystal Palace have scored fewer.

While relegation seems unlikely, the forward positions are an area which Newcastle must look to improve this summer.

Horta can play both out wide and through the middle. Dubbed ‘warrior’ of the year at Braga, he will surely be the subject of more bids this summer.