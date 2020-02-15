Real Madrid reportedly quoted £65m for Sevilla's Diego Carlos one month after Liverpool talks

Liverpool have been linked with Sevilla's Diego Carlos.

According to Madrid paper La Razon, Sevilla want £65 million for reported Liverpool target Diego Carlos amid talk of a move to Real Madrid.

The Reds were linked with a move for the Sevilla defender in January.

El Desmarque claimed Liverpool were in talks with Sevilla over a move for the 26-year-old who has a reported £65 million release clause.

Liverpool may be looking at a long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk with Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren suffering from niggling injuries.

But it now appears the Reds have strong competition for his signature.

La Razon claim Madrid see Carlos as a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos.

The La Liga giants, however, have been told by Sevilla that the club will not sell their star defender for less than his buyout clause this coming summer.

The Brazilian has been in fine form this season. He has started 22 La Liga games, averaging 4.8 clearances and a 83.4% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Liverpool haven’t been afraid to spend big once they identify a player. Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Allison were both expensive buys, but they have been a resounding success at Anfield.

The Reds look unstoppable in their march for the Premier League title.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have improved under returning manager Zinedine Zidane as Los Blancos sit at the top if the Spanish top-flight.