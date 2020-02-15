Quick links

Ray Clemence picks Sadio Mane and another Liverpool player for praise tonight

Subhankar Mondal
Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks to save a shot during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won against Norwich City on Saturday.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool applauds fans after the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Ray Clemence has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Liverpool’s win against Norwich City on Saturday evening.

Liverpool maintained their good run of form with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute, as Jurgen Klopp’s side took another step towards the league title.

 

Liverpool legend Clemence was following the match, and he is delighted with the win for the Merseyside outfit.

The former England international goalkeeper has praised Mane for his goal, and he has also hailed goalkeeper Alisson for his brilliant save in the first half which kept the score at 0-0.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker comes out to knock the ball from the feet of Lukas Rupp of Norwich during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road...

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Carrow Road on Saturday evening, hosts Norwich had 36% of the possession, took five shots of which one was on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Liverpool had 64% of the possession, took 17 shots of which six were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool looks to save a shot during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

