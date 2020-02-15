Ray Clemence picks Sadio Mane and another Liverpool player for praise tonight

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won against Norwich City on Saturday.

Ray Clemence has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Liverpool’s win against Norwich City on Saturday evening.

Liverpool maintained their good run of form with a 1-0 victory over Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute, as Jurgen Klopp’s side took another step towards the league title.

Liverpool legend Clemence was following the match, and he is delighted with the win for the Merseyside outfit.

The former England international goalkeeper has praised Mane for his goal, and he has also hailed goalkeeper Alisson for his brilliant save in the first half which kept the score at 0-0.

Another good win @LFC great goal by Mane but do not forget @Alissonbecker fantastic save in first half to keep it at 0-0 #YNWA — Ray Clemence (@RayClem1) February 15, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Carrow Road on Saturday evening, hosts Norwich had 36% of the possession, took five shots of which one was on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Liverpool had 64% of the possession, took 17 shots of which six were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.