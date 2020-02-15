'Rated him from day one' - Some QPR fans rave over footage of 'top player'

These Queens Park Rangers fans have been raving over footage of Dominic Ball.

Dominic Ball celebrating after Queens Park Rangers' empathic 4-2 victory, after the Superhoops managed to come back from 2-0 down, was made this fans come out and praise the midfielder.

The 24-year-old played well against Stoke, completing 76% of his passes from the midfield and successfully completing two tackles to help defend QPR's late lead.

Ball was definitely a big part of the game, having 52 touches which was even more than Rangers starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Within 31 minutes it looked like Mark Warburton's side were about to be hit with a battering, quickly going 2-0 in front of their own fans.

However, Jordan Hugill and Eberechi Eze scored two goals in four minutes to turn the tide on Stoke just before half-time.

It was the two youngsters that eventually gave QPR all three points, with Samuel and Ilias Chair both getting on the scoresheet to help see out an amazing comeback victory.

These Rangers fans were absolutely over the moon with Ball at the end of the match, with many of them saying how happy they were Warburton signed him.

What a signing dom ball has been, top player with a top attitude! — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) February 15, 2020

QPR might not thank me, but get the contract out, put it on the table, let him sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants to put on there -- given what he's done since he's come in -- and let him sign the contract and go — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) February 15, 2020

And this is why we give players a chance BEFORE judging them, right everybody? — Danny Rowe (@Danny_rowe88) February 15, 2020

Great player rated him from day one ⚽ — Superhooper (@Superhooper13) February 15, 2020

He's proved to be a solid signing ⚪ — ️️8️⃣ (@alfiebryant8) February 15, 2020

Motm for me, always assured and calm plus keeps that ball moving fwd, well done dom!!!! — Andy Swan (@Andy_Swan82) February 15, 2020