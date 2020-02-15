'Rated him from day one' - Some QPR fans rave over footage of 'top player'

Brian Heffernan
Dominic Ball (R) of QPR battles for possession with Jordan Rhodes of Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These Queens Park Rangers fans have been raving over footage of Dominic Ball.

Tom Ince of Stoke City is challenged by Dominic Ball of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation...

Dominic Ball celebrating after Queens Park Rangers' empathic 4-2 victory, after the Superhoops managed to come back from 2-0 down, was made this fans come out and praise the midfielder.

The 24-year-old played well against Stoke, completing 76% of his passes from the midfield and successfully completing two tackles to help defend QPR's late lead.

Ball was definitely a big part of the game, having 52 touches which was even more than Rangers starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel.

 

Within 31 minutes it looked like Mark Warburton's side were about to be hit with a battering, quickly going 2-0 in front of their own fans.

However, Jordan Hugill and Eberechi Eze scored two goals in four minutes to turn the tide on Stoke just before half-time.

Emile Smith Rowe of Huddersfield Town and Dominic Ball of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers at John Smith's...

It was the two youngsters that eventually gave QPR all three points, with Samuel and Ilias Chair both getting on the scoresheet to help see out an amazing comeback victory.

These Rangers fans were absolutely over the moon with Ball at the end of the match, with many of them saying how happy they were Warburton signed him.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dominic Ball (R) of QPR battles for possession with Jordan Rhodes of Sheffield Wednesday during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch