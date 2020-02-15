'Yasss', 'outstanding': Some Rangers fans react to update shared by club

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, with the game now set for a late kickoff.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the announcement regarding the Ibrox side's Scottish Cup quarter-final tie.

Steven Gerrard's charges will take on Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday 29 February for a place in the semi-finals of the competitions.

Rangers shared an update on their Twitter feed confirming that the game has been selected for live television coverage and will now kick off at 5:30pm on Premier Sports.

Here is how some Bears reacted to the post:

5.30pm on a Saturday — Shook (@Shookrfc) February 14, 2020

Should be fun — Halfwaybear (@Halfwaybear) February 14, 2020

Oh goody — ᒪᎥᗩᗰ (@LiamWATP) February 14, 2020

Yasss can't wait to go 1 up and sit back and concede a late goal then frantically try to win in 90th min after passing it side ways 1 million times — P3D_55 (@P3D_55) February 14, 2020

Ooft ! 5.30 kick off .. jesus what a bevvy session this is going to be .. — NO WORDS (@kirkwood_brian) February 14, 2020

Outstanding — Kevez (@kevrfc1990) February 14, 2020

Class, 5.30 KO. At least we don’t need to wait until Sunday mid day to have our weekends ruined. Thanks Rangers x — Robbie (@robbiemorton2) February 14, 2020

Rangers have taken on Hearts four times already this season, their first Scottish Premiership game of the campaign finishing 1-1 at Tynecastle in October.

Gerrard's charges then ran out 3-0 winners in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals in November, before a 5-0 home win at Ibrox in the league in December.

The last game between the two, at Gorgie on 26 January, saw Rangers beaten 2-1, Ryan Kent's opener overturned by goals from Steven Naismith and Liam Boyce.

All four ties will be broadcast live, with Hibernian getting the Scottish Cup action started against Inverness at Easter Road on Friday 28 February, 7:45pm kickoff.