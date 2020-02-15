Quick links

'Yasss', 'outstanding': Some Rangers fans react to update shared by club

Giuseppe Labellarte
Joel Pereira of Hearts and Jermain Defoe of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, with the game now set for a late kickoff.

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the announcement regarding the Ibrox side's Scottish Cup quarter-final tie.

Steven Gerrard's charges will take on Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday 29 February for a place in the semi-finals of the competitions.

Rangers shared an update on their Twitter feed confirming that the game has been selected for live television coverage and will now kick off at 5:30pm on Premier Sports.

Here is how some Bears reacted to the post:

Rangers have taken on Hearts four times already this season, their first Scottish Premiership game of the campaign finishing 1-1 at Tynecastle in October.

Gerrard's charges then ran out 3-0 winners in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals in November, before a 5-0 home win at Ibrox in the league in December.

The last game between the two, at Gorgie on 26 January, saw Rangers beaten 2-1, Ryan Kent's opener overturned by goals from Steven Naismith and Liam Boyce.

All four ties will be broadcast live, with Hibernian getting the Scottish Cup action started against Inverness at Easter Road on Friday 28 February, 7:45pm kickoff.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister are seen during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Rangers...

