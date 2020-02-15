Pundit says Leeds United fans were giving him ‘tingles’ today

Leeds United won against Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Noel Whelan has raved about the atmosphere created by the Leeds United fans at Elland Road today on BBC Radio Leeds.

The former Leeds striker was on co-commentary duty for BBC Radio Leeds during their coverage of the Championship game between the Whites and Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The West Yorkshire outfit won the match 1-0, thanks to Luke Ayling’s goal in the first half.

Whelan was impressed with the fans and the noise they made at the ground during the game.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: “(The fans) were absolutely unreal today. The noise was giving me tingles.”

Promotion challenge

Leeds’s return to winning ways will be welcomed by the fans, and the result has enhanced their chances of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side kept a clean sheet against City as well, and that will be very encouraging.

What Leeds now need to do is put together a run of positive results, and they also have to be more clinical and take their chances.

According to BBC Sport, against City, Leeds took 21 shots, but only six of them were on target.