Noel Whelan reacts as Leeds United win against Bristol City

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have won at Elland Road this afternoon.

Leeds United have returned to winning ways in the Championship this afternoon with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bristol City at home.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side headed into the game against City on the back of a 1-1 draw with Brentford away from home at Griffin Park in the league.

Luke Ayling scored the only goal of the match at Elland Road in the 16th minute.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he has given his take on the final result.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time (5:04pm, February 15, 2020): "It’s about getting the job done, it’s about getting over the line. I thought the game-management towards the end was superb. They took their chances to break on them when they could, and they were sensible."

Promotion challenge

The win against City was a much-needed one for Leeds, who remain very much in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches, just four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds will return to action next weekend when they take on Reading at Elland Road in the Championship.

The Whites will now hope to put together a run of positive results, and increase the gap between themselves and the third-placed team.