'Never hated anything more' - Some Wolves fans were disgusted with 'ludicrous' decision

These Wolves fans were furious with VAR after disallowing their goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers couldn't find a way past Leicester City, although they did have the ball in the back of the net in the 44th minute.

However, Pedro Neto was deemed to be offside in the build-up of the goal, which then led to VAR overruling the strike and disallowing the goal.

It's safe to say that these Wolves fans weren't too pleased with this decision and took to social media to express their rage.

After going into half-time 0-0 and a disallowed goal down, the game did level itself out by handing Hamza Choudhury a red card in the 76th.

But ultimately the match finished in a bore draw, with both sides walking away with a point each - a result Leicester will likely be happy to take.

Nuno Espirito's side had 15 shots with eight of them failing to hit the target, which is much better than what Brendan Rodgers' team could manage - having just nine shots in total but only two of them failed to trouble Rui Patricio.

Rodgers' side also had more possession, with Leicester seeing 58.5% of the ball last night.

However. these Wolves will feel they should have been 1-0 up a half-time, which could have completely changed the outcome of the match.

But we've seen with VAR this season, if you're just a hair offside - then you may as well be a mile offside.

44' | #WOL 0-0 #LEI



The hosts have the ball in the back of the @LCFC net via Willy Boly but one of Neto's studs is adjudged to be offside in the build up and the goal won't stand.#WOLLEI — Wolves (@Wolves) February 14, 2020

VAR has ruined our beautiful game. Ludicrous. — Reg Burbage (@RegBurbage) February 14, 2020

Var need to get relegated this season — Speechless (@thomas_brown20) February 14, 2020

honestly have never hated anything more than VAR in my life — katie (@katielg17) February 14, 2020

Unbelievable. Ruins the game without question — Michael G (@mgalo24) February 14, 2020

Theres the greatest league in the world turned into an absolute farce — james (@james_p_25) February 14, 2020

Wolves fan for 30 years. I’ve turned off and put the golf on. This sport isn’t for me anymore. — Steve (@steveshorter) February 14, 2020