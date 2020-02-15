'Never hated anything more' - Some Wolves fans were disgusted with 'ludicrous' decision

Brian Heffernan
Leander Dendoncker of Wolves (2L) celebrates with teammate Matt Doherty of Wolves after scoring their 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and...
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These Wolves fans were furious with VAR after disallowing their goal.

Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers control ball during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 14, 2020 in...

Wolverhampton Wanderers couldn't find a way past Leicester City, although they did have the ball in the back of the net in the 44th minute.

However, Pedro Neto was deemed to be offside in the build-up of the goal, which then led to VAR overruling the strike and disallowing the goal.

It's safe to say that these Wolves fans weren't too pleased with this decision and took to social media to express their rage.

 

After going into half-time 0-0 and a disallowed goal down, the game did level itself out by handing Hamza Choudhury a red card in the 76th.

But ultimately the match finished in a bore draw, with both sides walking away with a point each - a result Leicester will likely be happy to take.

Nuno Espirito's side had 15 shots with eight of them failing to hit the target, which is much better than what Brendan Rodgers' team could manage - having just nine shots in total but only two of them failed to trouble Rui Patricio.

Rodgers' side also had more possession, with Leicester seeing 58.5% of the ball last night.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 14, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

However. these Wolves will feel they should have been 1-0 up a half-time, which could have completely changed the outcome of the match.

But we've seen with VAR this season, if you're just a hair offside - then you may as well be a mile offside.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 14, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch