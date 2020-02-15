Mikel Arteta states 24-year-old 'has to be more consistent in his performances'

Mikel Arteta has been very open when speaking about Nicolas Pepe.

Nicolas Pepe is yet to make the sort of impact many people expected at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta has now spoken openly about the 24-year-old's performances.

The Arsenal manager started off by stating this according to Football.London: "First of all the team has to sustain his ability and give him as many opportunities as possible during games for him to be able to execute his qualities."

"The other thing is he has his own responsibility, that's for sure. He has to be more consistent in his performances."

Pepe has scored three goals in 21 Premier League appearances, not an amazing haul but at least the Ivory Coast international isn't sitting with no goals at all.

The UEFA Europa League has also been a competition the 24-year-old has enjoyed, scoring and assisting both twice in just one start and three outings off the bench.

Arteta is correct in his assessment, the issue seems to be consistency.

The winger had two great outings against West Ham and Manchester United, scoring and assisting in east London.

He also managed to get a goal at against United but generally played well over the course of these two outings.

However, since facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the winger hasn't contributed anything going forwards, no goals and no assists in his last five matches.

This must be frustrating for the Gunners manager, as he gets small glimpses into why they purchased the 24-year-old, just for him to go missing for the next five outings.

Maybe next season, when Pepe is a bit more comfortable to the Premier League, we'll all get to see exactly why Arsenal signed him.