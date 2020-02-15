Quick links

Liam Cooper reacts to fans chant about under-fire Leeds player

Kiko Casilla makes a save during the Carabao Cup match between Salford City and Leeds United at Moor Lane, Salford on Tuesday 13th August 2019.
The under-fire Leeds United goalkeeper was serenaded by fans before kickoff today.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United during the pre-match warm-up

Liam Cooper has admitted to West Yorkshire Sport that he is 'buzzing' for Leeds United team-mate Kiko Casilla.

The Spanish goalkeeper went into this afternoon's 1-0 win over Bristol City on the back of some poor form.

Casilla had made mistakes which led to goals in each of his last three Leeds outings before today - two defeats, one draw.

But before the game, the Elland Road faithful proved why they're some of the best fans in the business by chanting his name, with the former Real Madrid stopper acknowledging the support.

 

And Casilla was able to mark the day with a clean sheet in what was only the Whites' second Championship win since the turn of the year.

Cooper, the Leeds captain, told BBC West Yorkshire Sport after being told about the support from the stands: "I'm delighted for him. He's come in for a bit of stick. He's a confident lad and that clean sheet was for him today. He deserves it. He never changes the way he plays. He's a great lad and we're absolutely buzzing for him."

Confidence is such a massive thing for a goalkeeper and although he didn't have much to do today, Casilla will still be buoyed by the clean sheet.

The truth is that Leeds can't afford many more goalkeeping errors, given it has cost them points in recent weeks, but hopefully for his and the team's sake he starts playing better and, more importantly, consistently.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

