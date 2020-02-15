Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind Celtic.

Kris Boyd names only Rangers players who care about stopping Celtic

Kris Boyd believes that only four Rangers players in Steven Gerrard's squad care about stopping Celtic.

The Gers slipped 10 points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Premiership title race in midweek by losing 2-1 away to Kilmarnock.

Rangers have now dropped eight points since returning from the winter break, while Celtic have won all of their games and scored 27 goals along the way.

The Hoops will scoop a ninth Premiership title in a row come May unless Gerrard stops the rot, taking them to within one of a famous 10-in-a-row.

And Boyd believes that when it comes down to it, only four of the Ibrox lads - Allan McGregor, Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Andy Halliday - actually care about stopping it.

He told The Scottish Sun: "It's like they don’t have the first idea of what’s at stake for Rangers this season. Either that or they couldn’t care less.

"Steven Gerrard, Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack all get it. I reckon you can say the same for Andy Halliday and Gary McAllister. In my book, they are hurting because they are doing everything to stop Celtic winning nine in a row.

"But the rest? I look at that Rangers team and don’t see nearly enough determination to win this league title."

Is Boyd right? Well he isn't wrong and it's reflected in Rangers' results. If most of the light Blues cared enough about stopping Celtic then they wouldn't have dropped eight points since the break.

Yes, they beat Neil Lennon's side at Parkhead before the turn of the year, but champions are measured by consistency, not one-off games.