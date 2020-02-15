Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Kris Boyd names only Rangers players who care about stopping Celtic

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are 10 points behind Celtic.

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Kris Boyd names only Rangers players who care about stopping Celtic

Kris Boyd believes that only four Rangers players in Steven Gerrard's squad care about stopping Celtic.

Subscribe

The Gers slipped 10 points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Premiership title race in midweek by losing 2-1 away to Kilmarnock.

Rangers have now dropped eight points since returning from the winter break, while Celtic have won all of their games and scored 27 goals along the way.

 

 

The Hoops will scoop a ninth Premiership title in a row come May unless Gerrard stops the rot, taking them to within one of a famous 10-in-a-row.

And Boyd believes that when it comes down to it, only four of the Ibrox lads - Allan McGregor, Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Andy Halliday - actually care about stopping it.

He told The Scottish Sun: "It's like they don’t have the first idea of what’s at stake for Rangers this season. Either that or they couldn’t care less.

"Steven Gerrard, Allan McGregor, Steven Davis and Ryan Jack all get it. I reckon you can say the same for Andy Halliday and Gary McAllister. In my book, they are hurting because they are doing everything to stop Celtic winning nine in a row.

"But the rest? I look at that Rangers team and don’t see nearly enough determination to win this league title."

Is Boyd right? Well he isn't wrong and it's reflected in Rangers' results. If most of the light Blues cared enough about stopping Celtic then they wouldn't have dropped eight points since the break.

Yes, they beat Neil Lennon's side at Parkhead before the turn of the year, but champions are measured by consistency, not one-off games.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch