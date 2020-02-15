Jose Mourinho says one Tottenham Hotspur player has proved himself to him

Giovani Lo Celso signed a permanent contract with Tottenham Hotspur in January.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has suggested to Football.London that Giovani Lo Celso has proved himself to him.

Mourinho has said that the midfielder had to be mentally strong when he did not give him the chance to play matches regularly when he was first appointed the Tottenham head coach.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has been impressed with how the Argentina international coped with that, and he has stated that Lo Celso can now play anywhere in midfield.

Mourinho told Football.London about Lo Celso: “First of all he showed an incredible personality because clearly, and I am not going to deny it because it is easy to understand it, when he arrived I didn't give him a big opportunity to play two or three matches in a row.

“He had to be strong mentally to cope with that. When a new manager comes to the club and doesn't give you immediately chances I think maybe he feels, 'Wow, he is not in love with me, he is not as in love with me as other players'.

“Other players I give immediately starts and big matches to play, like I did with Danny Rose. With Gio, I didn't so he had to be mentally strong to cope with that. Then with his work, with his quality, with his personality, I think now he can play everywhere.

“Everywhere. He can play number 10, number 8, double midfield player with Winks. He can play on the right side, on the left. He can play everywhere. I am so, so happy with him. That is it. I like him very, very much.”

Stats

Lo Celso has made five starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old has also scored one goal in three Champions League games and one goal in three FA Cup games, according to WhoScored.

In January, Spurs decided to make Lo Celso’s loan deal from Real Betis permanent for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £27.2 million.

Important player for Tottenham Hotspur

With Christian Eriksen having left for Inter Milan in the January transfer window, Lo Celso will have to be the creator-in-chief for Tottenham, not just for now, but in years to come as well.