Jose Mourinho says he is happy that Tottenham Hotspur player ‘came out sad’

Jan Vertonghen did not play well for Tottenham Hotspur against Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he likes the attitude that Jan Vertonghen showed against Southampton earlier this month.

Vertonghen started for Tottenham in their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

The Belgium international central defender did not have a good game and was substituted in the 54th minute.

The 32-year-old looked visibly crestfallen at his performance and at the substitution.

Tottenham head coach Mourinho has actually praised the former Ajax star for caring and for his determination to play all the time.

Mourinho told Football.London about Vertonghen: “He is a fantastic professional. A fantastic professional. I can only say good thing, not one bad thing.

“He came out sad, yes. I am happy that he is like that. I am really happy that he wants to play and wants to give 90 minutes and to come out sad, angry, I accept that very, very well.

“Especially because he showed respect to my decision and the team, at the end of the game qualification for the next round and he was as happy as everyone else.”

Future at Tottenham Hotspur?

Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place yet.

It remains to be seen if Spurs offer the defender a new contract, and since he is 32 years of age and looks like he is past his prime, the North London outfit may just decide to just release him in the summer transfer window.

According to WhoScored, Vertonghen has scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 Premier League matches for Tottenham so far this season.