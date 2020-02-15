Jose Mourinho really likes reportedly in-demand £60m player, says he’s 'very talented’

Jack Grealish will play for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has raved about Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish to Football.London.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has outlined the qualities of the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, ahead of the Premier League game between Villa and Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Mourinho told Football.London about Grealish: “Very important player for them. Very important.

“They have their way of playing. Maybe they change against us but the normal Villa is with this back five, the midfield players and then Grealish is a player with creative freedom, with an area of action that's very important of course.

“Very talented, can score a goal, can make an assist, incredible connection with the fans. So easy to feel immediately that he's one of them. He's capable of making the crowd chase the team. A very important player for them for sure.”

Stats

Grealish has made 23 appearances in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old made 34 appearances in the Championship for the Villans, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

In demand

Grealish is a player in demand, with three big clubs reported to be interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona want to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

The report in the British tabloid has also claimed that Villa want £60 million as transfer fee for Grealish.