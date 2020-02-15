Quick links

Jose Mourinho really likes reportedly in-demand £60m player, says he’s 'very talented’

Jose Mourinho manager of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United...
Jack Grealish will play for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa runs with the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United...

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has raved about Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish to Football.London.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has outlined the qualities of the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, ahead of the Premier League game between Villa and Tottenham at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

 

Mourinho told Football.London about Grealish: “Very important player for them. Very important.

“They have their way of playing. Maybe they change against us but the normal Villa is with this back five, the midfield players and then Grealish is a player with creative freedom, with an area of action that's very important of course.

“Very talented, can score a goal, can make an assist, incredible connection with the fans. So easy to feel immediately that he's one of them. He's capable of making the crowd chase the team. A very important player for them for sure.”

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Stats

Grealish has made 23 appearances in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old made 34 appearances in the Championship for the Villans, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

In demand

Grealish is a player in demand, with three big clubs reported to be interested in signing him in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sun, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona want to secure the services of the 24-year-old.

The report in the British tabloid has also claimed that Villa want £60 million as transfer fee for Grealish.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

