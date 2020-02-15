Quick links

'Jesus Christ, looks tragic': Fans react to Tottenham loanee's performance

Kyle Walker-Peters joins Southampton FC on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, pictured at the Staplewood Campus on January 28, 2020 in Southampton, England.
The Tottenham Hotspur owned player made his Southampton debut this afternoon.

Kyle Walker-Peters made his Southampton debut today following a half-season loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The young full-back wasn't getting much football under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and the club decided to loan him to the Saints.

He started this afternoon's 2-1 defeat at home to Burnley, but it looks like some Southampton fans on Twitter weren't overly impressed with the Tottenham defender's display.

Walker-Peters, who lasted 73 minutes, impressed with his footwork but his crossing let him and the Saints attackers down at times.

 

He was taken off in the final quarter as Southampton chased a winner but nothing came of his substitution.

Here's how fans of the St Mary's club reacted to the Tottenham man's display:

Former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino was a fan of Walker-Peters, evident by the fact he gave him his Premier League debut at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

But whether it was left-back or right-back, the 22-year-old didn't do enough to become a first-team regular under Pochettino and barring a brilliant loan spell on the South Coast, it probably won't be any different under Mourinho going forward.

Kyle Walker-Peters smiles during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 30, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

