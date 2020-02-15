'Jesus Christ, looks tragic': Fans react to Tottenham loanee's performance

The Tottenham Hotspur owned player made his Southampton debut this afternoon.

Kyle Walker-Peters made his Southampton debut today following a half-season loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The young full-back wasn't getting much football under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and the club decided to loan him to the Saints.

He started this afternoon's 2-1 defeat at home to Burnley, but it looks like some Southampton fans on Twitter weren't overly impressed with the Tottenham defender's display.

Walker-Peters, who lasted 73 minutes, impressed with his footwork but his crossing let him and the Saints attackers down at times.

He was taken off in the final quarter as Southampton chased a winner but nothing came of his substitution.

Here's how fans of the St Mary's club reacted to the Tottenham man's display:

Thought that walker peters looked decent today to be fair. Shaky start but did well on the ball — Max (@KingHasenhuttl) February 15, 2020

Not impressed with KWP to be honest #SaintsFC — Simon/Jacqui Akerman (@leosmokey) February 15, 2020

Jesus Christ walker peters — (@valiantvalery_) February 15, 2020

KWP looking poor so far... — NorwegianSaint2 (@NorwegianSaint2) February 15, 2020

He has quick feet, but they sometimes take him quite high up the pitch for a defender — Nathan ⛓️ (@NathanChainey) February 15, 2020

Trying to take a positive from that game, I thought KWP done well‍♀️⚪️⚪️ #SaintsFC — MrsFluck (@CarlyFluck) February 15, 2020

Class we got rid of Cedric and our fans gave him abuse because he wasn't "loyal" now we've got KWP who looks tragic — Ollie (@ScummerOllie) February 15, 2020

Former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino was a fan of Walker-Peters, evident by the fact he gave him his Premier League debut at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

But whether it was left-back or right-back, the 22-year-old didn't do enough to become a first-team regular under Pochettino and barring a brilliant loan spell on the South Coast, it probably won't be any different under Mourinho going forward.