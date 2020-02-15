'It's crazy': Jurgen Klopp speaks openly about his European rivals ahead of Atletico clash

Jurgen Klopp has commented on Juventus, Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona ahead of Liverpool's Champions League outing.

Jurgen Klopp had high praise for Juventus as he was discussing Liverpool's European rivals ahead for the Reds' clash with Atletico Madrid.

According to The Guardian, Klopp has stated: "They [Juventus] have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it’s crazy."

"The Bayern Munich squad is also massive, PSG are incredible when they are all fit, you can never discount Barcelona and let’s not forget Manchester City because the Champions League will be one of their big targets."

Juventus is currently second place in the Italian Serie A thanks to goal difference, whereas Liverpool is currently leading the way 22 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League.

However, Klopp's side have a poor record against the Spanish based opponents they'll be facing on 18th February.

The Reds have won just once in the last six meetings, with Atletico winning three times. The last time Liverpool beat the Spanish giants was in April 2010 after extra-time.

You shouldn't expect a goal-fest when the two sides meet, with Liverpool scoring six in the last six meetings - and Atletico not doing much better scoring just seven.

There's actually been more bookings than goals in the last six clashes, with Atletico racking up 11 and the Reds getting a healthy six.

With Klopp clearly rating Juventus highly, it'll be intresting to see his comments should the sides meet later on in the UEFA Champions League.

Would he consider it one of the toughest tests his side could face this season?