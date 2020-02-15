Quick links

Injured player sends very optimistic message to Leeds United fans

Subhankar Mondal
Charlton Athletic's Josh Cullen gets away from Leeds United's Adam Forshaw during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Leeds United at The Valley on September 28,...
Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw will not play again this season.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has taken to Instagram to send a message to the fans after undergoing a hip surgery.

Earlier this week, Leeds announced on their official website that Forshaw will miss the rest of the season due to hip injury.

It was stated that the midfielder will go to the USA for the surgery, and that he will not play again this campaign.

 

According to WhoScored, Forshaw has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for Leeds this season, providing one assist in the process.

The 28-year-old has taken to Instagram to admit his disappointment at his season ending early, but he has said that he is on the mend now.

The former Middlesbrough midfielder has also stated that he is confident that Leeds will be in the Premier League next season.

 
 
 
Toughest time of my career but I’m on the mend now Thankyou for all the messages. Confident I’ll see you all in the premier league

Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 56 points from 32 matches, six points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion and level on points with third-placed Fulham.

The Whites will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Bristol City at Elland Road in the Championship.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

