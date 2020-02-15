'He’s got an incredible ability': Celtic man praises 14-assist midfielder

Ryan Christie has been praising James Forrest in a recent interview.

Ryan Christie has been full of praise for his teammate James Forrest in a recent interview, hailing his goalscoring and assisting ability.

When speaking on the Celtic website, Christie said: "Jamesy likewise, and he’s got an incredible ability to chip in with top performances and goals and assists over the course of the season."

Forest has been extremely impressive so far this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting 14 times in just 25 Scottish Premiership outings.

That's some amazing stats for just after 25 matches to be in double digits for both goals and assists is unbelievable, so no wonder Christie was raving over his teammate.

The 28-year-old is nearing 400 appearances for Celtic with 389 already and has 89 goals and assists during his time with the Bhoys.

The lack of national team game time is very surprising considering the number of matches he's played for Celtic, with the Prestwick born midfielder playing just 34 times for the Scottish senior national team.

Forest has been very loyal to Neil Lennon's side for multiple years now, but you have to wonder if all these goals and assists are going to attract some attention in the summer.

One player to maybe keep an eye on is Alan Forrest - James Forrest's younger brother.

Currently playing for Ayr United, the fellow midfielder has scored nine goals and managed to register three assists in 21 matches.