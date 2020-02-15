'He’ll run the pitch no bother': 32-year-old opens up about his experience with Virgil van Dijk

Former St. Johnstone centre-forward Graham Cummins has spoken about his experience against Virgil van Dijk.

Former St. Johnstone striker Graham Cummins has been speaking about playing against Virgil van Dijk during his time in Scotland.

When speaking with Irish Examiner, the now Waterford centre-forward said: "He [Virgil van Dijk] left the day after we played against them. That’s my claim to fame, that’s what pushed the Southampton deal over the line, that he marked me," Cummings said.

"We were told in the dressing room, stop him [Virgil van Dijk], rather than him stopping you. Get behind the ball when he gets it, because he’ll run the pitch no bother."

So far this season, van Dijk has played 25 Premier League matches and has scored four goals despite playing as a centre-back for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Amazingly, the centre-back has scored seven goals in all competitions for club and country, which is a very rare stat for a central defender.

The Dutchman has currently played more matches for Celtic than he has at Liverpool, with the 28-year-old playing 115 times for the Bhoys and has 106 appearances for the Reds.

Van Dijk's goalscoring continued in Scotland, netting 15 times for Celtic and some of them were even impressive freekicks - which is something he's yet to show at Anfield.

It's funny to see that the opposing manager was preparing his side to face the Dutch centre-back in the dressing room, it could even be something that happens in the Premier League - with van Dijk's dominance still prominent.