'He was just unbelievable': Manager raves over former Liverpool centre-forward

Russell Martin was once the captain of Norwich and is now the manager for League One side MK Dons, but he's opened up on the time he came up against Luis Suarez.

The 33-year-old now plays his football in Spain for FC Barcelona and the former Liverpool man is thriving, scoring 11 goals in 17 outings this season.

When the MK Dons manager was speaking to talkSPORT, the 34-year-old stated: "He [Luis Suarez] seemed to score a hat-trick in every game against us, he was just unbelievable."

Suarez has played 599 matches in his career, scoring a whopping 399 goals and managing to also register an impressive 229 assists.

When playing for Liverpool, the outstanding goal tally continued, netting 82 times in just 133 appearances, an amazing achievement and one that led to Barcelona stealing the centre-forward away from Anfield and the Premier League.

At his current club, the centre-forward has played 270 matches for Barcelona and has shown no signs of slowing down despite nearly reaching his mid-30s - managing to score a further 191 times during his time at the Camp Nou.

At 33 years old, you would have to imagine that he'll retire in Spain, but you never know - could Suarez make a surprise return to Anfield?