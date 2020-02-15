Quick links

'He scores important goals': 24-year-old praises Celtic veteran

Brian Heffernan
Scott Brown and Scott Bain of Celtic react during the Rangers v Celtic Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Ryan Christie has been praising Scott Brown's goalscoring tally this season.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is shown a yellow card during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic's rising star Ryan Christie has been praising Celtic Park veteran Scott Brown and congratulating him on the number of goals he's scored this season. 

When Christie was speaking on the club's website, he stated: "He’s [Scott Brown] scored quite a few now, that’s him on five. When you consider his position, he does really well on that front and he scores important goals as well – that one against Hamilton at home earlier this season, and, of course, the Kilmarnock goal at Rugby Park last season."

In 26 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, the defensive-midfielder has scored twice and is yet to assist any of his teammates.

Brown has definitely been enjoying the League Cup, with the 34-year-old again scoring two goals, but this time in just three matches.

The midfielder is probably one of the most loyal footballers currently playing, making 560 appearances for Celtic since joining from Hibernian back in July 2007 for just £5.94m - a great buy if you're judging it on value for money.

Scott Brown of Celtic arrives during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

He's scored 45 goals in his entire Celtic career and has assisted previous and current teammates on 60 occasions during all his years at the club.

The 34-year-old is also a Scottish international and again has a modest goalscoring record of four goals in 55 outings for his country.

There's no doubt that Brown will go down as a Celtic legend, but with the Scotsman still playing regularly - he can continue to add to his growing goal tally for the Scottish giants. 

Celtic captain Scott Brown and Alfredo Morelos of Rangers clash during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

