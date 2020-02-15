'He scores important goals': 24-year-old praises Celtic veteran

Ryan Christie has been praising Scott Brown's goalscoring tally this season.

Celtic's rising star Ryan Christie has been praising Celtic Park veteran Scott Brown and congratulating him on the number of goals he's scored this season.

When Christie was speaking on the club's website, he stated: "He’s [Scott Brown] scored quite a few now, that’s him on five. When you consider his position, he does really well on that front and he scores important goals as well – that one against Hamilton at home earlier this season, and, of course, the Kilmarnock goal at Rugby Park last season."

Subscribe

In 26 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, the defensive-midfielder has scored twice and is yet to assist any of his teammates.

Brown has definitely been enjoying the League Cup, with the 34-year-old again scoring two goals, but this time in just three matches.

The midfielder is probably one of the most loyal footballers currently playing, making 560 appearances for Celtic since joining from Hibernian back in July 2007 for just £5.94m - a great buy if you're judging it on value for money.

He's scored 45 goals in his entire Celtic career and has assisted previous and current teammates on 60 occasions during all his years at the club.

The 34-year-old is also a Scottish international and again has a modest goalscoring record of four goals in 55 outings for his country.

There's no doubt that Brown will go down as a Celtic legend, but with the Scotsman still playing regularly - he can continue to add to his growing goal tally for the Scottish giants.