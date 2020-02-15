'He does what he wants' - Some Newcastle fans rave over 'class' 20-year-old

Despite getting sent off, these Newcastle United fans were loving Elias Sorensen.

Elias Sorensen managed to get himself sent off against Sunderland last night in Newcastle United's U23s clash.

The centre-forward later tweeted out a message to the fans, where he quickly apologised for getting the red card and praised his side on a good win.

Newcastle beat their fierce rivals Sunderland 2-0 in the U23s clash, with Tom Allan and Yannick Toure getting the goals to leave the Magpies walking away victorious.

The Danish youngster has only scored once in all competitions this season, despite going on loan to Carlise and featuring regularly for the U23s.

The 20-year-old usually plays as a centre-forward, but has also been playing in the right-wing role in some of his outings.

He's yet to feature for Steve Bruce's side this season, not even being given a chance in the FA Cup by either Carlise or Newcastle. But Sorensen was on the bench for the Magpies' recent clash with Oxford United.

Also, according to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old became HB Koge's youngest ever player after coming on as a late substitute against Silkeborg on 8th May 2016 at the age of 16 years old.

Despite getting sent off against their rivals, these Newcastle United fans were raving over Sorensen after reading his message on social media.

Good win, good atmosphere. On a personal note I’m gutted about the red card should have never reacted in that way. https://t.co/6ujCoDZKKf — Elias Fritjof Sørensen (@EliasFritjof) February 14, 2020

Elias Sørensen, he does what he wants — Dan (@lakemead17) February 14, 2020

Nowt wrong with showing a bit of passion in a Tyne-Wear derby. You were class today — Mental & Mad NUFC (@mad_nufc) February 14, 2020

Nothing wrong with that, shows your passion — Robbie (@ManL1keMatty) February 14, 2020

We love the passion hun keep it up — Carla Devine (@CarlaDevine1) February 15, 2020

Future captain — cameron (@CameronGirven) February 14, 2020

dont worry pal what ever you did its worth it — David Moore (@davidmnufc) February 14, 2020