'He does what he wants' - Some Newcastle fans rave over 'class' 20-year-old

Brian Heffernan
Despite getting sent off, these Newcastle United fans were loving Elias Sorensen.

Elias Sorensen managed to get himself sent off against Sunderland last night in Newcastle United's U23s clash.

The centre-forward later tweeted out a message to the fans, where he quickly apologised for getting the red card and praised his side on a good win.

 

Newcastle beat their fierce rivals Sunderland 2-0 in the U23s clash, with Tom Allan and Yannick Toure getting the goals to leave the Magpies walking away victorious.

The Danish youngster has only scored once in all competitions this season, despite going on loan to Carlise and featuring regularly for the U23s.

The 20-year-old usually plays as a centre-forward, but has also been playing in the right-wing role in some of his outings.

He's yet to feature for Steve Bruce's side this season, not even being given a chance in the FA Cup by either Carlise or Newcastle. But Sorensen was on the bench for the Magpies' recent clash with Oxford United.

Also, according to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old became HB Koge's youngest ever player after coming on as a late substitute against Silkeborg on 8th May 2016 at the age of 16 years old.

Despite getting sent off against their rivals, these Newcastle United fans were raving over Sorensen after reading his message on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

