Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge can’t resist Raheem Sterling dig after last night

Subhankar Mondal
Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur and Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham...
Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015.

John Aldridge has taken a dig at former Liverpool attacking midfielder Raheem Sterling on Twitter after Manchester City’s ban from all European competitions for the next two seasons.

The former Liverpool striker believes that Sterling will want to leave City at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

As reported by BBC Sport on Friday evening, City have been banned from all European club competitions in 2020-21 and 2021-22 after being found to have committed serious breaches of UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

 

The Citizens have also been fined €30 million (£25 million), and the decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sterling, who can also operate as a winger, was on the books of Liverpool from 2010 until 2015 when he joined Premier League rivals City for an initial transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £44 million.

As reported by BBC Sport, the England international - who has won the Premier League title twice with the Citizens - had asked to leave the Reds and City had two initial bids turned down by the Merseyside outfit.

Aldridge wrote on Twitter: “Here you go folks!!fifa have got b***s after all.Theyll do well to keep their better players who want to play on the big stage now??Sterling has his excuse already.”

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

