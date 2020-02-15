Fans slate 'diabolical' £8m Aston Villa loanee on Twitter

It's getting no easier for the Aston Villa defender on loan.

Aston Villa's James Chester took another backwards step this afternoon.

The Wales international joined Stoke City on loan in January but, for the second game in a row, the 31-year-old defender is coming under fire.

Chester, an £8 million signing by Aston Villa in 2016 [Express & Star], started and finished this afternoon's 4-2 defeat away to QPR.

Alongside Danny Batth at the heart of City's attack, Chester really struggled with the long balls that came his way throughout.

The visitors went 2-0 ahead in the game but Mark Warburton's side pulled two goals back before the break, en route to score another couple during the second 45 minutes.

Chester, whose Aston Villa deal expires this summer, was also suspect in the midweek defeat by Preston North End.

And here's how City fans reacted to his performance today:

Really don’t rate James Chester. Was completely bullied by Hugill. He didn’t win an aerial duel all game and looked clumbsy on the ball — ruby (@rubyourock) February 15, 2020

I know people will slate me for this, but dropping Liam Lindsay is the worst mistake O Neill has ever made..... anyone but James Chester please, and sad to see Barth having a shocker — Dom (@SCFC_dom) February 15, 2020

James Chester making Liam Lindsay look like Bobby Moore? — Andy Stoddard (@AndyStoddard1) February 15, 2020

Absolutely disgusting @stokecity . Our back 5 were all awful. Dreadful defending. It is easy to understand why James Chester could not get in the Villa team. We are in a relegation dog fight !!! — Neil Hancock (Hank) (@debbieneil1982) February 15, 2020

I can’t wait get this bloody season over with.



Butland, Bruno, Batth, Ince,Vokes, Lyndsey all need to go.

Chester isn’t big / strong enough for the Championship



We need a totally fresh back 5.



Very sad to see Stoke concede so many poor goals every game!



Just got to stay up — Wayne Thomas (Tommo)STOKE CITY FC (@WTommoSCFC) February 15, 2020

Same old stoke, great when things are going well. Let a goal in and it looks like there passing a hand grenade to each other. Jack, BMI, Chester were particularly bad. — Andrew Gill (@ajgill81) February 15, 2020

Smith, Batth, Chester all been just rubbish today #SCFC — Aidan™ (@Derbs897) February 15, 2020

Chester and Batth diabolical — Josh (@SCFCJosh_) February 15, 2020

It must be noted that Chester is only one man and he joined a relegation-threatened Stoke side. Is one centre-back going to be enough to steer Michael O'Neill's side away from danger? Potentially not.

Chester also played very little football in 2019 due to injury and losing his place in Dean Smith's best XI at Villa, so it might take a bit of time for him to get back to his best.