Fans slate 'diabolical' £8m Aston Villa loanee on Twitter

James Chester of Aston Villa in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Reading at Villa Park on April 3, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
It's getting no easier for the Aston Villa defender on loan.

James Chester of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers at Villa Park on November 02, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa's James Chester took another backwards step this afternoon.

The Wales international joined Stoke City on loan in January but, for the second game in a row, the 31-year-old defender is coming under fire.

Chester, an £8 million signing by Aston Villa in 2016 [Express & Star], started and finished this afternoon's 4-2 defeat away to QPR.

Alongside Danny Batth at the heart of City's attack, Chester really struggled with the long balls that came his way throughout.

 

The visitors went 2-0 ahead in the game but Mark Warburton's side pulled two goals back before the break, en route to score another couple during the second 45 minutes.

Chester, whose Aston Villa deal expires this summer, was also suspect in the midweek defeat by Preston North End.

And here's how City fans reacted to his performance today:

It must be noted that Chester is only one man and he joined a relegation-threatened Stoke side. Is one centre-back going to be enough to steer Michael O'Neill's side away from danger? Potentially not.

Chester also played very little football in 2019 due to injury and losing his place in Dean Smith's best XI at Villa, so it might take a bit of time for him to get back to his best.

James Chester of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Ipswich Town at Villa Park on January 26, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

