Endeavour series 7 episode 2 cast: Meet Sia Alipour, Emma Cunniffe and Stephanie Leonidas

Let's meet the newcomers to episode 2 of the fresh 2020 series of Endeavour.

ITV series Endeavour is back in 2020 and brings with it some new acting talent.

The show, which is a prequel to Inspector Morse, first kicked off in 2013 and since then, Endeavour has gained a huge fan base.

Aside from DS Endeavour Morse and DCI Fred Thursday who are played by Shaun Evans and Roger Allam respectively, there are some new faces set to appear in series 7 of the show.

Episode 2, 'Raga', airs on Sunday, February 16th at 8 pm on ITV, so without further adieu, let's meet the Endeavour series 2 episode 1 cast.

Endeavour series 7 episode 2 cast

As highlighted by IMDb, here are the cast members of Endeavour series 7 episode 2:

- Shaun Evans as DC Endeavour Morse

- Roger Allam as DI Fred Thursday

- Anton Lesser as Chief Supt Reginald Bright

- James Bradshaw as Dr Max DeBryn

- Sean Rigby as PC Jim Strange

- Abigail Thaw as Dorothea Frazil

- Caroline O'Neill as Win Thursday

- Carol Royle as Mrs Bright

- Sia Alipour as Dr Farook Sardar

- William Allam as Gary Rogers

- Pal Aron as Rafiq Sardar

- Emma Cunniffe as Rosemary Prince

- Ryan Gage as Ludo Talenti

- Stephanie Leonidas as Violetta Talenti

Meet Sia Alipour

Starring in episode 2 of the new 2020 series is Sia Alipour. Born Siavash Alipour in Iran, he moved to Belgium aged seven and then settled in London in 2007.

He was originally a stuntman after taking up martial arts as a child. However, his career turned into one of acting.

He's appeared in films such as Wonder Woman and Kick-Ass 2 as well as videogame Squadron 42.

Follow Sia on Instagram @siaalipour where he has around 1,300 followers.

Emma Cunniffe

Emma Cunniffe is listed as a cast member of 'Raga'. She was born on July 3rd, 1973 and hails from Chester, England.

Emma plays Rosemary Prince in episode 2. She's previously played roles in Poirot, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, Silent Witness and Doctors.

The 46-year-old has had a lengthy acting career so far with roles in Holby City, Lewis, Waterloo Road and Midsomer Murders under her belt. She also played DS Hawthorn in popular soap Coronation Street. Follow Emma on Twitter @EmmaEmmac3.

Stephanie Leonidas

Also set to star in episode 2 of the Crime Drama series is Stephanie Leonidas.

Stephanie is probably most-recognised for appearing in 2016 drama Tomorrow as well as TV series American Gothic, Defiance, Snatch and Night and Day.

The 36-year-old has around 13,500 followers on Instagram, find her under the handle @stephleonidas. She's also on Twitter as @StephLeonidas.

