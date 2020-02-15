'Doing well' - Some Newcastle fans feel 20-year-old 'should be in the first-team'

These fans were raving over Thomas Allan after the 20-year-old scored for Newcastle United's U23s.

Thomas Allan was attracting attention to himself once again after scoring against Sunderland in the Newcastle United's U23s latest match.

The 20-year-old can play in a variety of positions, being able to play on both left and right wings but Allan is also comfortable upfront in the centre-forward role.

Despite the Magpies troubles in the striker position, the youngster is yet to feature for Steve Bruce's side in the Premier League this season.

Allan was on the bench in the 1-1 draw against Wolves and was also unused in the 2-2 draw against Everton.

However, the 20-year-old got his chance to shine when taking on Rochdale in an FA Cup third-round replay.

The winger played well and managed to register an assist in a rare first-team outing, which could help when trying to get more senior minutes.

Some of these Newcastle supporters were adamant that Allan should be included in Bruce's side much more often, and with Andy Carroll injured again - there could be a small chance of that happening.

Joelinton also hasn't been in amazing form this season, so if the Magpies wanted to bring a youngster into the squad, now seems like the perfect time.

2' - GOAL - Newcastle United Under-23s 1 (Tom Allan) Sunderland Under-23s 0



It's a dream start for the young Magpies as Rosaire Longelo's cross finds its way to Allan, who pokes the ball home from close range! #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 14, 2020

Get innn — James (@jamess_t5) February 14, 2020

Tom Allan is gonna be a baller — Cathal Mulkere (@CotchRealtDearg) February 14, 2020

Tom Allan the goat — NB (@DuttyNUFC) February 14, 2020

Get innnn mags mags mags — Dell 14-4 (@agbnufc) February 14, 2020

He should be in the 1st team squad — Rob Materna (@maternarob1991) February 14, 2020

Doing well that lad — Neil (@NeilE123) February 14, 2020