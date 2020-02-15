'Doing well' - Some Newcastle fans feel 20-year-old 'should be in the first-team'

Thomas Allan of Newcastle United (7) celebrates after his assist to Elias Sorensen who scored Newcastle's equalizing second goal during the premier league 2 match between Sunderland FC and...
These fans were raving over Thomas Allan after the 20-year-old scored for Newcastle United's U23s.

Thomas Allan of Newcastle United is challenged by Rhys Norrington-Davies of Rochdale during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Newcastle United and Rochdale at St. James Park on...

Thomas Allan was attracting attention to himself once again after scoring against Sunderland in the Newcastle United's U23s latest match.

The 20-year-old can play in a variety of positions, being able to play on both left and right wings but Allan is also comfortable upfront in the centre-forward role.

 

Despite the Magpies troubles in the striker position, the youngster is yet to feature for Steve Bruce's side in the Premier League this season.

Allan was on the bench in the 1-1 draw against Wolves and was also unused in the 2-2 draw against Everton.

However, the 20-year-old got his chance to shine when taking on Rochdale in an FA Cup third-round replay.

The winger played well and managed to register an assist in a rare first-team outing, which could help when trying to get more senior minutes.

NANJING, CHINA - JULY 17:Thomas Allan of Newcastle United (50) passes the ball during the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Nanjing...

Some of these Newcastle supporters were adamant that Allan should be included in Bruce's side much more often, and with Andy Carroll injured again - there could be a small chance of that happening.

Joelinton also hasn't been in amazing form this season, so if the Magpies wanted to bring a youngster into the squad, now seems like the perfect time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11:Thomas Allan of Newcastle United (7) controls the ball during the Premier League International Cup between Newcastle United U23's and Hertha...

