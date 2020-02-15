Doctor Who series 12 episode 8 cast: Meet Lili Miller, Jacob Collins and Nadia Parkes

Episode 8 sees famous figures from the past appear. A night of story-telling doesn't go as planned, the Doctor makes some huge decisions.

Sunday nights mean one thing and one thing only for Sci-Fi fans, at 7:10 pm Dr Who, a series that's had viewers hooked for years airs. The show airs weekly on Sundays in 2020.

'The Haunting of Villa Diodati' is the title of the eighth episode of Dr Who season 12.

The episode sees the Doctor take a trip back in time. She lands herself in 1816 on the shores of Lake Geneva which is situated between France and Switzerland. In a supernatural twist - which is more than expected from the BBC series - the Doctor, Graham, Yasmin and Ryan find themselves in the company of literary legends Lord Byron and the Shelleys.

Jodie Whittaker is now commonly known as the thirteenth Doctor fans of the show have seen. But as well as regular faces, there are some newcomers guest-starring in the latest episode. Let's meet the cast of Doctor Who series 12 episode 8!

Doctor Who series 12 episode 8 cast

According to IMDb, Episode 8, 'The Haunting of Villa Diodati', features the usual cast consisting of:

- Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor

- Bradley Walsh as Graham O'Brien

- Tosin Cole as Ryan Sinclair

- Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan

There are also some new faces in the episode which airs Sunday, February 16th on BBC One.

Lili Miller guest stars in episode 8

Lili Miller is a key character in episode 8 of Doctor Who series 12 as she plays literary legend Mary Shelley.

The actress graduated from LAMDA in 2018 after studying for two years.

She's previously acted in Gangs of London, however, it looks like Doctor Who could be one of her breakout roles.

Lili is on Instagram at @lilimiller_ with around 600 followers.

Jacob Collins

Next up is Jacob Collins-Levy. You may recognise the British-Australian actor from his role of Henry VII in 2017 TV series The White Princess. Jacob starred alongside Jodie Comer who played his wife in the series, Elizabeth of York.

The 27-year-old also played Thomas Curnow in 2019 film True History of the Kelly Gang.

By the looks of things, Jacob isn't on social media. However, if you're a megafan then there are a few fan pages on Instagram!

Nadia Parkes

Nadia Parkes is also set to guest-star in episode 8 of Dr Who.

She plays Claire Clairmont - the step-sister of Mary Shelley and mother of Lord Byron's daughter, Allegra.

Previous to her Dr Who role, Nadia played Rosa de Vargas in 2019 TV series The Spanish Princess.

From the looks of Nadia's Instagram page (@nadia.parkes), she's very well-travelled and has a following of over 9,000.

