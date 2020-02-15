Confirmed Norwich v Liverpool lineups: Keita starts, Mane on the bench

Norwich City take on Liverpool in the Premier League tonight.

Norwich start with Tim Krul between the sticks, behind a back four of Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Sam Byram.

Alexander Tettey starts in midfield with support from Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp, with Ondrej Duda and Todd Cantwell supporting Teemu Pukki up top.

Emiliano Buendia is only on the bench as he continues his return, whilst Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis are also on the bench.

Ralf Fahrmann, Mario Vrancic, Onel Hernandez and Josip Drmic round out the Norwich bench this evening.

Liverpool go with Alisson in goal, behind a familiar back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum feature in midfield, and Naby Keita comes in to join them as he looks to nail down a spot in the starting lineup.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain starts on the right with Sadio Mane still unable to start, joining Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool attack.

Mane is though able to take his spot on the bench, alongside Adrian, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Fabinho, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi.

