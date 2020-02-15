The Gunfight Tournament rewards for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2

Gunfight Tournament is back in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 with rewards for participating players.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 has begun and there's no Battle Royale as of yet. While its arrival is likely soon following Warzone map and gameplay leaks, players can pass the time waiting by participating in the newest Gunfight Tournament that has arrived via the Valentine's update. And yes, this tournament includes a bunch of rewards that are not all dependent on being the winner.

Gunfight Tournament was a fan-favourite feature of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare when it was first introduced back in November, meaning a lot of fans are happy to see its return in Season 2. There were some complaints about the first tournament rewards not being attainable despite finishing first, so hopefully players won't come across any similar problems this time around.

However, for those who could never finish first, the good news this time is that you don't need to be the winner to pick up some rewards.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Gunfight Tournament rewards for Season 2

The Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Gunfight Tournament rewards are as follows:

Preliminaries rewards - Cover Me calling card and 500 XP

Quarter-finalist rewards - Bloodfest Diamond charm and 1,000 XP

Semi-finalist rewards - Death Awaits calling card and 2,000 XP

Champion rewards - Riptide submachine gun and 5,000 XP

Finishing first in the Season 2 Gunfight Tournament will - of course - provide you with all of the attainable rewards.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 playlist Valentine's name changes

The Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2 Valentine's update has changed some of the playlist names.

In addition, some of the playlists such as Double Date and Ready To Mingle also have Double XP and Double Weapon XP enabled.

Each of the name changes are designed to be witty play-ons concerning Valentine's Day. There's Double Date for Gunfight, Heartpoint for Hardpoint, and Friends With Benefits for Ground War.

There's also name changes in the Quick Play Filter such as Hot Singles In Your Area, Wanna Cyber?, and Punish Me.

These playlists will be live until February 17th.