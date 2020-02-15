Quick links

Leicester City

Premier League

Brendan Rodgers reportedly wants player who was ‘absolutely brilliant’ for him at Celtic

Subhankar Mondal
Manager Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on February 14, 2020 in Wolverhampton,...
Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is reportedly on Leicester City’s radar.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to 90min, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Rodgers has identified the former Celtic left-back as a potential replacement for Ben Chilwell, who is on the radar of Chelsea and Manchester City.

The report has added that Arsenal are happy to offload the left-back, with Leicester willing to pay them the £25 million they spent on him to sign the 22-year-old from Celtic in the summer of 2019.

 

Injury-affected Arsenal spell

Tierney has had injury and fitness issues during his time at Arsenal so far and is on the sidelines at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the 22-year-old defender has made just four starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season.

The left-back has also played four times in the Europa League and twice in the EFL Cup, according to WhoScored.

Brendan Rodgers the head coach

Together at Celtic

Rodgers worked with Tierney during his time at Celtic, with the left-back a key figure in the Hoops winning the domestic treble for the past three seasons.

The former Liverpool boss told The Daily Record about Tierney in November 2019: “Kieran was absolutely brilliant for me during my time at Celtic – a great boy who was just so committed to playing for Celtic. He gave everything in training and did it with a real winning mentality.”

Brendan Rodgers and Kieran Tierney of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League Qualifier between Celtic and Alashkert FC at Celtic Park on July 18, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

