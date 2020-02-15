‘Big future’: Some fans react to report Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal want their player

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Ben Godfrey of Norwich City.

Norwich City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal want to sign Ben Godfrey.

According to The Express, North London clubs Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Godfrey from Premier League rivals Norwich in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Canaries value the 22-year-old - who can operate as a central midfielder or as a central defender - at £50 million.

Norwich fans have given their take on the speculation regarding the future of of Godfrey on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

£50m for Godfrey? Can't see us getting anywhere near that as a Champ club, hopefully he just stays and bosses the champ again. #NCFC https://t.co/C32fltNBWx — Daniel Emery (@DanielEmeryRS) February 14, 2020

I mean, he's good and young, but *that* good? Has anyone seen how many goals we let in last year, let alone in the Prem? — Phil (@thedicemechanic) February 14, 2020

I think he's one of the ones who'd be best off staying with us for another year — Daniel Emery (@DanielEmeryRS) February 14, 2020

The thing he has got is pace. You can see why that would appeal to Arsenal. — Duncan Edwards (@duncanedwards8) February 14, 2020

I agree, but take a look who his agent is. He’ll leave too early and end up at someone like West Ham before being sent on loan for the next 3 years to various championship clubs. — Lewis (@LewisMatthews1) February 14, 2020

Godfreys young and undoubtedly got a big future but if we can get anywhere near 50 mil. I would snap their hand off — Jody Wood (@WoooJody) February 14, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Godfrey has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for Norwich so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the English youngster made 26 starts and five substitute appearances in the Championship for the Canaries, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Norwich are at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment with 18 points from 25 matches.

The Canaries are in real danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.