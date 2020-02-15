Quick links

‘Big future’: Some fans react to report Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal want their player

Players of Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth clash as referee Paul Tierney views the pitchside VAR monitor prior to showing a red card to Ben Godfrey of Norwich City (not in frame) during...
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Ben Godfrey of Norwich City.

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - 2020

Norwich City fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation that Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal want to sign Ben Godfrey.

According to The Express, North London clubs Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in signing Godfrey from Premier League rivals Norwich in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Canaries value the 22-year-old - who can operate as a central midfielder or as a central defender - at £50 million.

 

Norwich fans have given their take on the speculation regarding the future of of Godfrey on Twitter, and below are some of the best comments:

Ben Godfrey of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth at Carrow Road on January 18, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Godfrey has made 18 appearances in the Premier League for Norwich so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the English youngster made 26 starts and five substitute appearances in the Championship for the Canaries, scoring four goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Norwich are at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment with 18 points from 25 matches.

The Canaries are in real danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Ben Godfrey of Norwich City is sent off following this tackle on Callum Wilson of Bournemouth and a VAR decision during the Premier League match between Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth...

