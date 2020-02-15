Arsenal reportedly want to make £14m profit on in-demand player

Quick links

Subhankar Mondal
Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal pose during their Arabian Adventures Desert Safari with Emirates on February 10, 2020 in Dubai
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal want £70 million as transfer fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It has been reported that Italian giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old Gabon international striker has reportedly turned down an offer of £350,000 per week to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

 

Stats

Aubameyang has scored 14 goals and provided one assist in 23 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has also scored two goals in 196 minutes of Europa League football for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league, and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal applauds during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 2, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Profit

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal paid Dortmund £56 million as transfer fees for Aubameyang when they signed him in January 2018.

With the Gunners reportedly looking for £70m for the striker now, it seems that they are aiming to make a profit of £14 million on him.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

