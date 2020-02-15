Arsenal reportedly want to make £14m profit on in-demand player

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal want £70 million as transfer fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It has been reported that Italian giants Inter Milan are interested in signing Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The 30-year-old Gabon international striker has reportedly turned down an offer of £350,000 per week to sign a new contract with the Gunners.

Stats

Aubameyang has scored 14 goals and provided one assist in 23 Premier League appearances for Arsenal so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has also scored two goals in 196 minutes of Europa League football for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league, and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Profit

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal paid Dortmund £56 million as transfer fees for Aubameyang when they signed him in January 2018.

With the Gunners reportedly looking for £70m for the striker now, it seems that they are aiming to make a profit of £14 million on him.