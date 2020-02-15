Arsenal might've signed their new Kim Kallstrom

Arsenal's deal for Cedric Soares is increasingly looking like a mistake.

Mikel Arteta dropped some worrying news about Arsenal new boy Cedric Soares on Friday [official website].

The Gunners boss revealed that the Southampton right-back still hasn't trained with his side following his half-season loan from the Saints.

Arteta also refused to put a timeframe on when Arsenal fans can expect to see Soares in the first XI, which makes it more worrying.

Considering it's February and Arteta might not have him available until March, it makes you wonder if there was any point in the North Londoners signing him until May to begin with.

It also makes you wonder if the club have repeated a mistake from six years ago.

In January of 2014, Arsenal signed Kim Kallstrom on a short-term loan, but the Sweden international was found to have a back injury during his medical and Arsene Wenger signed him anyway.

The midfielder went on to only manage 135 minutes of football across all competitions, and it seemed like Wenger signing him was a great big waste of time.

Is Soares going to have more impact on Arsenal during the second half of this season than Kallstrom did during the second half of the 2013-14 campaign? You'd hope so, but it doesn't look good.