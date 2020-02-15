Andy Couzens and Dominic Matteo react to Leeds United win at Elland Road today

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won on Saturday.

Andy Couzens has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United’s win against Bristol City at Elland Road.

Leeds got the better of City 1-0 at home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Ayling found the net with a low shot from six yards in the 16th minute to secure all three points from the encounter.

Former Leeds midfielder Couzens was following the match, and he has given his take on the final result on Twitter, and so has ex-Whites star Dominic Matteo.

That has to be the most one sided 1-0 win I have seen for a very long time. Great performance should of been at least 4-0 apart from there keeper making some great saves. Massive 3 points #mot — andy couzens (@andycuz23) February 15, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 69% of the possession, took 21 shots of which six were on target, and earned 12 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors City had 31% of the possession, took three shots of which one was on target, and did not earn a single corner, according to BBC Sport.

Promotion challenge

The win against City at Elland Road on Saturday means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.