Andy Couzens and Dominic Matteo react to Leeds United win at Elland Road today

Luke Ayling of Leeds United celebrates with team mates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won on Saturday.

Andy Couzens has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Leeds United’s win against Bristol City at Elland Road.

Leeds got the better of City 1-0 at home in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Ayling found the net with a low shot from six yards in the 16th minute to secure all three points from the encounter.

 

Former Leeds midfielder Couzens was following the match, and he has given his take on the final result on Twitter, and so has ex-Whites star Dominic Matteo.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 69% of the possession, took 21 shots of which six were on target, and earned 12 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors City had 31% of the possession, took three shots of which one was on target, and did not earn a single corner, according to BBC Sport.

Promotion challenge

The win against City at Elland Road on Saturday means that Leeds are second in the Championship table at the moment with 59 points from 33 matches, four points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

