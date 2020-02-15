Amid Leicester and Crystal Palace links, agent admits his client has a £17m release-clause

Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Leicester City are reportedly interested in Fenerbahce's Super Lig star Ozan Tufan.

Fenerbahce star Ozan Tufan has a £17 million release clause in his contract, the midfielder’s agent has admitted to Turkish Football amid apparent interest from Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

A 24-year-old international has been a man reborn since returning to the Super Lig giants from a loan spell at Alanyaspor, belatedly living up to his potential to become one of the most influential players in Turkish football.

According to Fotospor, Crystal Palace and Leicester City have both shown an interest in taking the versatile enforcer to the Premier League with Tufan’s work-rate, tackling ability and eye for a pass catching the eye.

The former Bursaspor youngster also has four assists to his name this season – not bad for a player who has spent much of the campaign at right-back or holding the fort in defensive midfield.

Tufan is currently under contract until 2023 but, with news of his affordable release clause being made public, Fenerbahce would be powerless to prevent his departure should a Premier League outfit be willing to splash the cash.

“Ozan has always wanted to play in Europe. He returned to Fenerbahce and felt he had a debt to pay,” said Utku Cenikli.

“He wants to leave the club as a player who made Fenerbahce return (to the top of Turkish football). And he does have a £17 million release clause.”

Interestingly, Cenkili has also claimed that Tufan had agreed a move to Crystal Palace in January 2018, only for the deal to fall apart when The Eagles decided to splash out on Alexander Sorloth instead.

Tufan is never going to solve the biggest problem facing Roy Hodgson’s side, putting the ball in the back of the net, but a versatile operator could potentially fill a tricky right-back role at Selhurst Park.