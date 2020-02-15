Derek McInnes shares what he's spotted about Celtic that they've 'needed in the last few weeks'

Neil Lennon's Celtic head to Derek McInnes' Aberdeen for a Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday.

Celtic have been praised for their "hunger" by Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes ahead of the Hoops' Scottish Premiership trip to Pittodrie this weekend (Aberdeen website).

Neil Lennon's charges have hit the ground running in 2020, winning all eight games so far this calendar year, scoring 27 goals and conceding just three.

McInnes, meanwhile, is seeking to get his Aberdeen side on a good run after winning for the first time in 2020 on Tuesday night against Hamilton.

Celtic have played the Dons twice this season, the Hoops running out 4-0 winners at Pittodrie in October before recording a 2-1 win at Parkhead just before Christmas.

Prior to the winter break, the Bhoys appeared in a somewhat precarious position, having lost 2-1 to Rangers at Parkhead to leave them just two points ahead of their bitter rivals, who in turn had a game in hand (BBC Sport).

Fast-forward to mid-February and Celtic are now 10 points clear of their Glasgow rivals, and McInnes bemoaned how it seems like Aberdeen always tend to come up against a Hoops side boasting good form and momentum.

"Anytime we play Celtic they seem to be in good form," McInnes told the Aberdeen website. "What I see in this Celtic team is not only the attacking threats that they have always possessed, there also seems to be a hunger about them that they probably needed in the last few weeks.

"The strength and options that Neil has in the squad has helped with that hunger. You see they have good players who don’t even make the bench. The hunger is in that Celtic team. When you come up against a team with so many good players and attacking threats, for us it is about getting the balance between attack and defence."

The game between Aberdeen and Celtic kicks off at noon on Sunday.