'Would love both of them': Some Spurs fans excited after rumours of potential double-swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Norwich City duo Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they would be behind the idea of a double swoop for Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey, as reported by the Daily Express.

Tottenham are said to be keen on the duo, who could both be available if Norwich sink to relegation.

The Canaries have struggled in the Premier League this term, but both Godfrey and Aarons have generally impressed.

And there is a feeling that the duo would be good additions to Tottenham’s squad.

INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS — / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) February 13, 2020

I’m here for this — Odyssey (@LoCelsauce) February 14, 2020

Would love both of them — BergwijnSZN (@Swenty_) February 13, 2020

PLEASE — willy nilly (@WillBruggs44) February 13, 2020

Yeah yeah... just do it. — Marcellinus Bhanu (@MarcellBhanu) February 14, 2020

Id take that — Pissed off Spurs Fan (@Bartholemwhosav) February 14, 2020

Aarons would have a direct route into Tottenham’s team if he was to sign, as Jose Mourinho’s side have found it difficult to find a reliable right-back this term.

Although Serge Aurier has improved, the Ivorian can still be guilty of being too rash in his defensive work.

Godfrey may find it more difficult to break into Tottenham’s line-up, but he could offer more strength in depth at the back.

Godfrey would be in competition with the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld if he was to move to Spurs.