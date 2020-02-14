Quick links

'Would love both of them': Some Spurs fans excited after rumours of potential double-swoop

John Verrall
Ben Godfrey of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on April 19, 2019 in Norwich, England.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Norwich City duo Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons.

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - 2020

Tottenham Hotspur fans have suggested that they would be behind the idea of a double swoop for Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey, as reported by the Daily Express.

Tottenham are said to be keen on the duo, who could both be available if Norwich sink to relegation.

 

The Canaries have struggled in the Premier League this term, but both Godfrey and Aarons have generally impressed.

And there is a feeling that the duo would be good additions to Tottenham’s squad.

Aarons would have a direct route into Tottenham’s team if he was to sign, as Jose Mourinho’s side have found it difficult to find a reliable right-back this term.

Although Serge Aurier has improved, the Ivorian can still be guilty of being too rash in his defensive work.

Godfrey may find it more difficult to break into Tottenham’s line-up, but he could offer more strength in depth at the back.

Godfrey would be in competition with the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld if he was to move to Spurs.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

