'Get this sorted', 'immediately': Some fans alarmed by Wolves man's comments

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has 16 months left on his Molineux contract.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been having their say on Nuno Espirito Santo's comments regarding his contract at Molineux, as reported by Sky Sports News.

The Wolves head coach has been a sensation since arriving at Molineux in 2017, leading the club to the Championship title and into the Premier League, finishing seventh last season and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

This term, after a shaky start, Wolves are doing well once again, currently in the top half of the Premier League and just six points off the top four, while also in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Nuno is in the last 16 months of his contract and, speaking ahead of Wolves' Premier League meeting with Leicester City, he admitted "no proposal" for a renewal had come through from the club.

However, the Portuguese is relaxed about the contract situation and assured Wolves fans that his role is his "obsession".

"I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don't think about that," Nuno is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "We will see but I'm only focused on tomorrow. We have one more year left on the contract. We signed it and are committed to it.

"(Wolves fans) can be assured every day this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession, it's my life. I don't think about anything else. I'm talking to you but I'm thinking about the game."

Here is some of the social media reaction to Nuno's comments:

Wolves need to get this sorted, Nuno is our best signing by a long way and we need to make him a new offer before someone else does. — Jayne Harris #FansAgainstVAR (@TheAdmiral2153e) February 13, 2020

Now Wolves could give us fans a lovely Valentine's present by announcing a new contract for Nuno and his staff.... Certainly need to do it at the end of the season.... — NAG (@Kingwolf84) February 13, 2020

If there is one element of the current high flying Wolves team that is indispensable, and non negotiable, it's Nuno. Renew his contract and make sure he gets what he wants. Yesterday. — ◣ ◢ (@ImplodedView) February 14, 2020

Resign this man immediately — Alan Stuart (@AlanJonStuart) February 13, 2020

Today would be an ideal Valentine's present to all us fans — Western Australia Wolves ◣◢ (@WesternWolves) February 13, 2020

Wolves look after there players I am positive the man that has made this club believe will be rewarded ! New 5 yr deal with 5 extra yrs on top nuno Jeff and the boys we trust as always — the beach (@beachbanjo123) February 13, 2020