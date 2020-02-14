Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

'Get this sorted', 'immediately': Some fans alarmed by Wolves man's comments

Giuseppe Labellarte
Nuno Espirito Santo the manager
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has 16 months left on his Molineux contract.

Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts as he walks off the pitch after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old...

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been having their say on Nuno Espirito Santo's comments regarding his contract at Molineux, as reported by Sky Sports News.

The Wolves head coach has been a sensation since arriving at Molineux in 2017, leading the club to the Championship title and into the Premier League, finishing seventh last season and reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

This term, after a shaky start, Wolves are doing well once again, currently in the top half of the Premier League and just six points off the top four, while also in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

 

Nuno is in the last 16 months of his contract and, speaking ahead of Wolves' Premier League meeting with Leicester City, he admitted "no proposal" for a renewal had come through from the club.

However, the Portuguese is relaxed about the contract situation and assured Wolves fans that his role is his "obsession".

"I have had no proposal. I have one year more, I don't think about that," Nuno is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "We will see but I'm only focused on tomorrow. We have one more year left on the contract. We signed it and are committed to it.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

"(Wolves fans) can be assured every day this is my obsession. Wolves is my obsession, it's my life. I don't think about anything else. I'm talking to you but I'm thinking about the game."

Here is some of the social media reaction to Nuno's comments:

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch