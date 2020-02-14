What did Steve Coogan say about Meghan Markle? Alan Partridge star is team Prince Harry

Steve Coogan has expressed his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the UK in an interview.

He's a man of many words, but what did Steve Coogan say about Meghan Markle?

How could you hate Steve Coogan!? The 54-year-old actor and comedian has provided us with endless entertainment across his career, turning in hilarious work in a range of projects.

He's perhaps best known as the one and only Alan Partridge, a character which quickly earned cult following but is now a bonafide TV icon, even earning a film - Alan Patridge: Alpha Papa - back in 2013.

Beyond that, he's turned in incredible work in such films as Philomena, Stan & Ollie, The Look of Love and What Maisie Knew. Steve remains a favourite actor of many, and he's always ready to speak his mind when prompted. In a recent interview, he's offered his thoughts on the current situation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

What did Steve Coogan say about Meghan Markle?

According to the Daily Mail, Steve Coogan said of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to leave the UK: "I'm not a royalist but Prince Harry didn't choose his role, it was thrust upon him, so I have a great deal of sympathy for them... On a human level, of course, I'm sympathetic of their treatment."

It wasn't simply a quick comment though, as he went on to discuss his thoughts behind the treatment, and why he believes it has escalated into such spectacle: "The press need to create a soap opera so they can create a narrative that hurts people to sell newspapers, and that was always the way."

He continued: "I have more sympathy for those people who don't have any resources and find themselves being dragged into stories by the press just to sell newspapers, and they are powerless and they don't have the resources to take legal action."

As for what he's referring to in that last part, the source includes that the couple has taken legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

Meghan Markle's history of bad press

You'll be well aware that there have been many negative articles written about Meghan Markle.

However, it really is surprising to see just how long that has been the case. As highlighted by The Independent, 43% of articles written about her between May 2018 and mid-January 2019 adopted a negative tone towards her, according to Guardian analysis.

They go on to further address that across 843 articles in 14 newspapers during this period of time, a measly 20% painted her in a positive light, while 36% can be considered neutral. So, pretty much half of the pieces being written about her were hardly in her favour.

Steve Coogan stars in new film Greed

As for Steve Coogan, his new film is on the way!

Greed sees him once again team up with director Michael Winterbottom, who previously helmed the likes of 24 Hour Party People, A Cock and Bull Story and The Trip.

Steve stars as Sir Richard McCreadie, a fashion mogul who decides to throw an unparalleled bash to help boost his popularity. It's billed as a devilish satire and also feature the talents of David Mitchell, Isla Fisher, Asa Butterfield and more.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2019, but finally reaches UK cinemas on Friday, February 21st 2020.

