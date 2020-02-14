'What a joke' - Some Spurs fans were fuming with 'disgusting' club announcement

These Tottenham Hotspur fans were fuming with the clubs latest announcement.

Tottenham Hotspur have recently announced that they will be raising the price of their season tickets and it's safe to say these fans aren't happy.

According to the official Spurs website, the club aims to limit the season ticket price increase to between £12 and £33 for adult tickets and between £6 and £9 for concessions.

It's not the end of the world, but nobody likes to be spending more money than they usually have to.

If you're going to be spending more money to watch the games, especially at home matches, you want to be winning.

The Lilywhites have only lost three league games at home this season, so the fans have seen mostly positive results for the money they've been spending.

When Europe has come to north London, the Spurs supporters have been treated once again. winning two out of their three UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

 

Although, that 7-2 loss against Bayern Munich wasn't the best value for money match for the Spurs supporters.

Their stadium is quickly becoming a fortress, currently being undefeated in the FA Cup at home. 

But despite all of this home success, these Tottenham fans were furious with the latest price spike on their season tickets.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

