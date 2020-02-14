'What a joke' - Some Spurs fans were fuming with 'disgusting' club announcement

These Tottenham Hotspur fans were fuming with the clubs latest announcement.

Tottenham Hotspur have recently announced that they will be raising the price of their season tickets and it's safe to say these fans aren't happy.

According to the official Spurs website, the club aims to limit the season ticket price increase to between £12 and £33 for adult tickets and between £6 and £9 for concessions.

It's not the end of the world, but nobody likes to be spending more money than they usually have to.

If you're going to be spending more money to watch the games, especially at home matches, you want to be winning.

The Lilywhites have only lost three league games at home this season, so the fans have seen mostly positive results for the money they've been spending.

When Europe has come to north London, the Spurs supporters have been treated once again. winning two out of their three UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

Although, that 7-2 loss against Bayern Munich wasn't the best value for money match for the Spurs supporters.

Their stadium is quickly becoming a fortress, currently being undefeated in the FA Cup at home.

But despite all of this home success, these Tottenham fans were furious with the latest price spike on their season tickets.

Season Ticket Pricing and Renewal Timings 2020/21 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2020

You really wonder what those Clowns at the trust are doing. Free meal tickets are more important I guess — Philip (@philip_thfc) February 13, 2020

Increasing the costs disgusting — Cenk (@ForzaYids) February 13, 2020

Not renewing my ticket now — T (@ftblTxshar) February 13, 2020

Renew before 1st May. What a joke. Imange if everyone stuck together and said enough is enough. Where would club be without it’s fans. Yet it continues to charge a fortune and take take take. — Gal (@gal77765807) February 13, 2020

disgusting!! charging us the highest prices and now increasing them further despite 1 trophy in 20 years,we do not sign the best players in world football, nor are we providing the best entertainment on the pitch,with all that considered how can this be justified #enicout — scott mcdonald (@scottmcd83) February 13, 2020

Increasing the most expensive STs in the world even more, complete and utter disgrace. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown_180) February 13, 2020