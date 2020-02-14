'We'd be 20 points clear': Andy Couzens wishes Leeds had signed £22m man

Leeds United are struggling for goals while Fulham's Aleksandr Mitrovic has netted nine more Championship goals than Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United would be 20 points clear at the top of the Championship if Fulham hero Aleksandr Mitrovic was plying his trade at Elland Road, former Whites ace Neil Couzens has told Football League World.

He has a point. After all, no player in the entire division has missed more 'clear chances' this season than Patrick Bamford, Leeds’ much-maligned number nine.

Not for the first time and probably not for the last, the Yorkshire giants dominated against Brentford on Tuesday night but wasted a host of presentable opportunities as they dropped another two points in an increasingly tight title-race.

So Leeds fans everywhere would be forgiven for wondering how many more points they would have on the board if a striker with the lethal finishing skills of Mitrovic was leading the line. The Serbian international is the league’s top scorer with 21, nine clear of Bamford, with his sensational form lifting Fulham up to third, level on points of Leeds.

“Every club wanted a striker, every club took a risk on a striker,” Couzens said.“If we’d all had a Mitrovic, we’d be 20 points clear.”

Instead, a Leeds side who have won one of their last seven games will be praying that the famously inconsistent Bamford rediscovers his golden touch sooner rather than later.

Big things are expected of January signing Jean-Kevin Augustin but, as Marcelo Bielsa has been at pains to point out, the former PSG youngster is severely short of match fitness. He also only found the net once during a miserable spell at Monaco.

Fulham, meanwhile, invested £22 million to bring Mitrovic to Craven Cottage. The phrase 'speculate to accumulate' comes to mind.