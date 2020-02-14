'Brilliant', 'fine addition': Some fans react to arrival of 'excellent' West Brom player

West Bromwich Albion academy prodigy Jamie Soule has joined Barrow on loan from The Hawthorns.

Following the news that West Bromwich Albion academy ace Jamie Soule has joined Barrow on loan, some of their fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the signing.

The 19-year-old is one of the West Brom academy's most highly rated young forwards and, this season, has scored seven goals in 13 Premier League 2 appearances, according to Soccerway.

In October last year, Soule - who joined West Brom as an eight-year-old - penned a new three-year contract at The Hawthorns (official WBA website), testament to his talent, attitude and work ethic.

Indeed, the Express & Star has reported that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund were previously interested in the youngster's signature.

Now, Soule has joined up with National League leaders Barrow on an initial one-month loan (WBA Twitter) and will be hoping to pick up valuable first-team experience.

Barrow currently sit on 69 points from 33 games, four points clear of second-placed Harrogate Town, who have also played a game more (BBC Sport).

Here is how some Barrow fans reacted to the announcement:

This is a brilliant signing, big talent! — Karl Latham (@KarlJLatham) February 13, 2020

This guy was an animal on may FM save — Matt Stewart (@mattstewart12) February 13, 2020

As if the other teams didn't fear our attacking prowess already. Well done @BarrowAFC and @ianevatt23 fine addition to the team. Looking forward to the long 318 trip up on Satuturday even more now. ⚪⚪ pic.twitter.com/SAXW9Nl1zt — Andrew Irvine (@AndrewI58195590) February 13, 2020

I can see everyone loading up FM as we speak — Paul (@kp0w22) February 13, 2020

Is there a difference between real football and FM?



Welcome to our club Jamie. — Phil McMenemy (@philmcmenemy) February 14, 2020

Excellent — Kian Zaccarini (@zacca1234) February 13, 2020

Welcome to Barrow — Taylor (@TaylorBAFC) February 13, 2020

Barrow host Dagenham & Redbridge in the National League on Saturday.