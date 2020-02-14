'Very dangerous': Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers in awe of 'incredible' Wolves player

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City head to Molineux to take on Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken highly of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, describing him as a "dangerous player" and hailing the progress he's made this season (Leicester website).

The 24-year-old has shown massive improvement this season following his somewhat underwhelming maiden campaign at Molineux last term, going from someone who massively split opinion to a unanimous fan favourite.

This term, Traore has registered five goals and 10 assists in 36 games (Transfermarkt), while his strength, pace and versatility have all contributed to the team shaking off their early-season issues to move up the Premier League table and into the last 32 of the Europa League.

On Friday, Leicester head to Molineux to face Wolves and, while Rodgers named several players who could do damage for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, including Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez, he spoke most in depth about Traore.

"(Traore) is a very dangerous player," the 47-year-old told the official Leicester website. "I saw him at Aston Villa and when I look at him now, I see the improvements that he’s made.

"He’s clearly got incredible power and speed and, once he’s away, he’s very, very difficult to stop. I think what he’s done is he’s improved his end product.

"Once he’s got into the final third, you sense that he can create something. He’s a player that we’d obviously have to keep an eye on, but they’ve got other good players."

A win for Leicester on Friday would put them on 52 points, equalling their tally from the whole of last season.